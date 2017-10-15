Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Opko Health, Inc. (OPK) a $20.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on Opko Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OPK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Opko Health to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Opko Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.97.

Opko Health (NASDAQ OPK) traded up 1.02% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.95. 2,698,792 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The stock’s market cap is $3.89 billion. Opko Health has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Opko Health will post ($0.20) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $18,352,326.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 925,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,905. 40.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 11,481.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,645,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,449,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 40.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,926,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,685 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,061,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,322,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc is a healthcare company. Its segments include Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics and Corporate. Pharmaceutical consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Diagnostics consists of the clinical laboratory operations in Bio-Reference Laboratories (Bio-Reference) and its point-of-care operations.

