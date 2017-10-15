Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) a $18.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KPTI. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) traded down 2.16% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 215,935 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $534.56 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.42% and a negative net margin of 67,267.47%. Karyopharm Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post ($2.62) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) a $18.00 Price Target” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/cantor-fitzgerald-analysts-give-karyopharm-therapeutics-inc-kpti-a-18-00-price-target.html.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $31,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,695 shares of company stock worth $118,950 over the last ninety days. 14.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It has discovered and is developing small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein, XPO1.

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.