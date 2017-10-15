Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) a $5.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a fair value rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.29.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) traded down 0.85% on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 481,146 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.88 million, a PE ratio of 103.57 and a beta of 0.95. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Sirgo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,322.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Sirgo sold 201,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $571,899.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,509,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,304.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 402,127 shares of company stock worth $1,142,798. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 43,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes, either on its own or in partnerships with third parties, applications of approved therapeutics to address unmet medical needs using drug delivery technologies. The Company develops pharmaceutical products aimed principally in the areas of pain management and addiction.

