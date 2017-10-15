Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Get Ambarella Inc. alerts:

Shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ AMBA) traded up 6.30% during trading on Friday, hitting $54.70. 1,813,167 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.28. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.57. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $65.78.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Ambarella had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $71.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/canaccord-genuity-reiterates-buy-rating-for-ambarella-inc-amba.html.

In other news, insider Leslie Kohn sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $300,715.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 907,645 shares in the company, valued at $42,205,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $71,098.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,835 shares of company stock worth $1,301,265. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 112.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $151,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc offers semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, sharing and display. The Company operates through the development and sale of low-power, high-definition video products segment. Its system-on-a-chip designs incorporate HD video processing, image processing, audio processing and system functions onto a single chip.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.