Can Fite Biopharma (CANF) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.22

Press coverage about Can Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Can Fite Biopharma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7441737783593 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Can Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) opened at 1.67 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $29.00 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. Can Fite Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Can Fite Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Can Fite Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Can Fite Biopharma Company Profile

Can Fite Biofarma Ltd is an Israel-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops new treatments for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The Company’s drugs are CF101 for Psoriasis treatment, RA treatment, for the treatment of Keratoconjunctictivitis Sicca, for the treatment of Glaucoma, among others; and CF102 for the treatment of liver diseases.

