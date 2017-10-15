Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Position Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $13,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its position in Campbell Soup by 301.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 19.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini acquired 4,300 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,821.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,631.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $107,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) opened at 46.18 on Friday. Campbell Soup Company has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 59.84%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $47.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

