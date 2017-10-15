Camden Property Trust (CPT) Holdings Held by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC maintained its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) opened at 94.11 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $75.36 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.44 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, President D Keith Oden sold 86,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $7,739,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $68,486.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,584 shares of company stock worth $10,618,035 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.06.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in, operated, or were developing 159 multifamily properties, which consisted of 55,366 apartment homes across the United States.

