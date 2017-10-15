Camber Energy Inc (CEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Camber Energy Inc (NYSE:CEI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,665,993 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 2,519,715 shares. Approximately 18.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,723,460 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Camber Energy (NYSE CEI) opened at 0.1617 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. Camber Energy has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The firm’s market cap is $5.53 million.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc, formerly Lucas Energy, Inc, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations, including the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations, primarily in Gonzales, Wilson and Karnes Counties, south of the city of San Antonio, Texas.

