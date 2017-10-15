California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in J.M. Smucker Company (The) (SJM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) (NYSE:SJM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,085 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of J.M. Smucker Company (The) worth $25,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,162,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,984 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 534,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Get J.M. Smucker Company (The) alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $106.00 price objective on J.M. Smucker Company (The) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “sell” rating on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.M. Smucker Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut J.M. Smucker Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on J.M. Smucker Company (The) from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.55.

In other news, Director Gary A. Oatey bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.30 per share, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard K. Smucker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 652,168 shares in the company, valued at $68,738,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-lowers-holdings-in-j-m-smucker-company-the-sjm.html.

Shares of J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) opened at 105.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.94 and its 200 day moving average is $119.41. J.M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $102.73 and a 12 month high of $143.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.62.

J.M. Smucker Company (The) (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. J.M. Smucker Company (The) had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.M. Smucker Company will post $7.70 EPS for the current year.

J.M. Smucker Company (The) Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.M. Smucker Company (The) (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J.M. Smucker Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.M. Smucker Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.