California State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.11 Million Stake in Invesco PLC (IVZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69,388 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco PLC worth $27,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Invesco PLC by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco PLC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Invesco PLC by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco PLC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco PLC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco PLC (NYSE IVZ) opened at 36.15 on Friday. Invesco PLC has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $906.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.19 million. Invesco PLC had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Invesco PLC’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invesco PLC will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Invesco PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Invesco PLC in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Invesco PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $41.00 price target on Invesco PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Invesco PLC in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Invesco PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.04.

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment capabilities and outcomes, which are delivered through a set of investment vehicles, to help clients achieve their investment objectives. It has a presence in the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific.

