California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc. (GPN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,288 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Global Payments worth $25,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 15,728.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Global Payments by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (GPN) opened at 99.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.66.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $847.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post $3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $2,595,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,401,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,549 shares of company stock worth $15,644,471 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.01.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

