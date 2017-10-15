California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in HRG Group, Inc. (HRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in HRG Group, Inc. (NYSE:HRG) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of HRG Group worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP lifted its holdings in shares of HRG Group by 954.5% in the second quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of HRG Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of HRG Group by 162.1% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HRG Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HRG Group by 154.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRG Group, Inc. (HRG) opened at 15.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.33. HRG Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

HRG Group (NYSE:HRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. HRG Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HRG Group, Inc. will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of HRG Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

About HRG Group

HRG Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Products and Insurance. The Consumer Products segment consists of the Company’s subsidiary, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (Spectrum Brands). The Insurance segment includes its subsidiary, Front Street Re (Delaware) Ltd.

