Caleres, Inc. (CAL) Holdings Reduced by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Caleres worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Caleres by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Caleres by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 365,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 44,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres Inc. alerts:

Caleres, Inc. (CAL) traded down 2.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. 543,710 shares of the stock were exchanged. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Caleres had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post $2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,003,002.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,225.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/caleres-inc-cal-holdings-reduced-by-hillcrest-asset-management-llc.html.

A number of analysts have commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc is a global footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is engaged in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites, as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. The Company operates through two segments: Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.