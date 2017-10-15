CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (CAA) Position Raised by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in CalAtlantic Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CalAtlantic Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,812,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,230,000 after purchasing an additional 400,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CalAtlantic Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,319,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,732,000 after purchasing an additional 283,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CalAtlantic Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,099,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,618,000 after purchasing an additional 215,325 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CalAtlantic Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,167,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,972,000 after purchasing an additional 153,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CalAtlantic Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,329,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,700,000 after purchasing an additional 52,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get CalAtlantic Group Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/calatlantic-group-inc-caa-position-raised-by-suntrust-banks-inc.html.

Shares of CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAA) opened at 37.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. CalAtlantic Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). CalAtlantic Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CalAtlantic Group, Inc. will post $3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. CalAtlantic Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.46%.

In other CalAtlantic Group news, CEO Larry T. Nicholson sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $613,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,405,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CalAtlantic Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of CalAtlantic Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of CalAtlantic Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “ourperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CalAtlantic Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About CalAtlantic Group

CalAtlantic Group, Inc is a diversified builder of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment operations include acquiring and developing land, and constructing and selling single-family attached and detached homes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAA).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAtlantic Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAtlantic Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.