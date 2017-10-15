Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 1,903 Shares of Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Caterpillar worth $31,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Motco raised its position in Caterpillar by 264.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $107,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Caterpillar by 167.4% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $111,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) opened at 130.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day moving average of $109.42. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 730.22 and a beta of 1.26. Caterpillar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.33 and a 52 week high of $131.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. Caterpillar had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar, Inc. will post $5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 2,080.00%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Bradley M. Halverson sold 182,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $20,826,898.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzette M. Long sold 13,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,471 shares of company stock worth $22,979,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Vetr lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.53 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS AG raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.36.

