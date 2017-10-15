CAE (CAE) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.08

Headlines about CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CAE earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.0680561561212 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CAE (NYSE CAE) opened at 17.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.87. CAE has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). CAE had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CAE will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CAE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

About CAE

CAE Inc provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

