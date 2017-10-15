Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) Holdings Cut by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,205 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $231,000.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $293,880.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,985.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,930.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,828,142. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) traded down 1.36% on Friday, reaching $89.10. The company had a trading volume of 998,307 shares. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.94 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 330.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Cowen and Company set a $105.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is a retailer of branded apparel. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 592 retail stores, inclusive of an Internet store, in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Its product categories include coats, women, men, juniors, girls, boys, shoes, handbags and accessories, beauty and fragrance, home and toys.

