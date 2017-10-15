Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $5.37 Million Stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,946 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Microsoft Corporation accounts for approximately 2.1% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hefty Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 1,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,737 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 26,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,980,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,261,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $3,999,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 510,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,097,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,108,526 shares of company stock valued at $515,879,974 over the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ MSFT) traded up 0.48% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.49. 15,335,742 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.01. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $77.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $71.10.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Microsoft Corporation had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $24.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post $3.20 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.78%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $77.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Morningstar, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

About Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

