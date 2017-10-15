Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,609 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.20% of Buenaventura Mining worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Buenaventura Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Buenaventura Mining by 39.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,678,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,244 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Buenaventura Mining by 18.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Buenaventura Mining by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,354 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lifted its position in Buenaventura Mining by 180.9% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 54,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN) opened at 14.50 on Friday. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.47 billion.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $256.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.50 million. Buenaventura Mining had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.30 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Buenaventura Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

About Buenaventura Mining

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (Buenaventura) is a precious metals company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver and other metals in Peru. The Company’s segments include Production and sale of minerals; Exploration and development activities; Construction and engineering services; Energy generation and transmission services; Insurance brokerage; Rental of mining concessions; Holding of investment in shares (mainly in Minera Yanacocha S.R.L.

