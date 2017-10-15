Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 2,293 Shares of Southern Company (The) (SO)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Company (The) were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) by 2,961.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,067,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,089,736,000 after buying an additional 60,040,696 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,803,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,168,000 after buying an additional 5,920,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,758,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,422,780,000 after buying an additional 2,688,854 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,978,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,826,000 after buying an additional 841,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Company (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company (SO) opened at 50.94 on Friday. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.78 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.35.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Southern Company (The) had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 75,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $3,703,847.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,338.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 85,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,257,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Southern Company (The) in a research note on Monday, July 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on Southern Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.78 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Southern Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern Company (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

Southern Company (The) Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

