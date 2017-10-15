Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) PT Raised to $56.00

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $42.75 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) opened at 42.53 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.28). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is an alternative asset manager. The Company operates in eight segments. The Asset Management segment manages its listed partnerships, private funds and public markets on behalf of its clients. The Property segment includes the ownership, operation and development of office, retail and other properties.

