Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Donegal Group in a research note issued on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Boenning Scattergood has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Donegal Group’s FY2017 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Donegal Group Inc. alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.20 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.84%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/brokers-set-expectations-for-donegal-group-inc-s-q3-2017-earnings-dgica.html.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ DGICA) opened at 16.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $442.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.31. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Donegal Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 11,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc (DGI) is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries offer personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance. The Company offered its insurance business to various businesses and individuals in 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states, as of December 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.