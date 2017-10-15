Brokerages Set Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) Price Target at $5.25

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.55 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Synacor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Synacor (SYNC) remained flat at $2.70 on Thursday. 57,729 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The stock’s market cap is $104.40 million. Synacor has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.25.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Synacor had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synacor will post ($0.32) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Synacor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Synacor by 43.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,073,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 325,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synacor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synacor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synacor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. 28.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc is a technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, Internet and communications providers, device manufacturers and enterprises. The Company enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, actionable data and implementation.

