Shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get SM Energy Company alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/brokerages-set-sm-energy-company-sm-target-price-at-30-00.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 12.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE SM) traded up 2.20% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.04. 3,786,062 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $2.13 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post ($1.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.19%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.