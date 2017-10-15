Brokerages Set Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) PT at $14.08

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their price target on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) traded up 1.93% during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. 1,981,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company’s market cap is $738.77 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $89.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post ($0.81) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,487,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,033,000 after acquiring an additional 130,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,389,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,609,000 after acquiring an additional 159,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,232,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 61,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 667.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,186,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

