Brokerages Set McKesson Corporation (MCK) Price Target at $175.85

Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of McKesson Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut McKesson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC raised McKesson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Vetr cut McKesson Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.51 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised McKesson Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 900 shares of McKesson Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.65, for a total value of $140,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,083 shares of McKesson Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.55, for a total value of $176,041.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 952,066 shares of company stock valued at $145,736,987. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE MCK) traded down 2.32% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,359 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.17. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $114.53 and a 52 week high of $169.29.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.35). McKesson Corporation had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $51.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post $12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. McKesson Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 6.07%.

McKesson Corporation Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

