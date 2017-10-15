Brokerages Set HOSTESS BRANDS (TWNK) PT at $16.88

HOSTESS BRANDS (NASDAQ:TWNK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOSTESS BRANDS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS AG began coverage on HOSTESS BRANDS in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on HOSTESS BRANDS in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HOSTESS BRANDS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on HOSTESS BRANDS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Michael John Cramer purchased 5,000 shares of HOSTESS BRANDS stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $69,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 75,000 shares of HOSTESS BRANDS stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,761,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in HOSTESS BRANDS by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 255,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of HOSTESS BRANDS by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in shares of HOSTESS BRANDS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 120,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HOSTESS BRANDS by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of HOSTESS BRANDS by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOSTESS BRANDS (TWNK) traded down 11.09% during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.94. 9,299,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. HOSTESS BRANDS has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company’s market capitalization is $1.19 billion.

HOSTESS BRANDS (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.41 million. Equities analysts expect that HOSTESS BRANDS will post $0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOSTESS BRANDS Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and Other. Its principal product lines include Twinkies, Zingers, Donettes, coffee cakes, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, Ding Dongs, honey buns, fruit pies, Sno Balls, mini muffins, Chocodiles, Ho Hos, brownies, Suzy Qs, bread and buns, danishes, jumbo muffins, iced cookies, eclairs, and madeleines.

