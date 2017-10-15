Brokerages Set Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Price Target at $10.83

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NASDAQ:GMRE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of Global Medical REIT (NASDAQ GMRE) traded down 1.84% during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 54,014 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $10.25.

Global Medical REIT (NASDAQ:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million. Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orinda Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000.

