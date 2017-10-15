Brokerages Expect Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Costamare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.25. Costamare reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costamare will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Costamare.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.23 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.70%. Costamare’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Costamare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costamare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Costamare (NYSE CMRE) traded down 3.18% during trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,223 shares. Costamare has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Costamare by 15,719.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,601,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,019,000 after buying an additional 2,585,258 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,227,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,356,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in Costamare by 199,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 398,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 398,400 shares during the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.

