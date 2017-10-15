Broadfin Capital LLC Acquires 368,527 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC)

Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 594,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 368,527 shares during the quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphatec Holdings were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) traded down 3.73% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. 138,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $39.88 million. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post ($1.20) EPS for the current year.

ATEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphatec Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec Holdings in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Alphatec Holdings Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company through its subsidiary, Alphatec Spine, Inc and its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline addresses the cervical, thoracolumbar and intervertebral regions of the spine and covers a range of spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

