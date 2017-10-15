Broadcom Limited (AVGO) Holdings Cut by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Broadcom Limited were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Limited by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Limited by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 628,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,415,000 after purchasing an additional 85,695 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Limited by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Limited by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 650,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ AVGO) opened at 247.96 on Friday. Broadcom Limited has a 52 week low of $160.62 and a 52 week high of $259.36. The firm has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.16 and its 200-day moving average is $239.59.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.07. Broadcom Limited had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Limited will post $15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Broadcom Limited’s dividend payout ratio is 348.72%.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $7,320,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $442,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,788 shares of company stock valued at $15,098,237 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom Limited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.93.

About Broadcom Limited

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

