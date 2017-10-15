Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Stake Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 250.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 83.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. alerts:

BFAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) opened at 85.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $88.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $445.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post $2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,634.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 29,681 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $2,343,314.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,714.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,470. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/bright-horizons-family-solutions-inc-bfam-stake-lifted-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.