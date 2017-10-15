Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,250 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 632,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Investment Centers of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% during the first quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 29,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 117,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $875,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $6,054,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 40,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,174,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 486,819 shares of company stock worth $39,298,919. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ GILD) opened at 81.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21. The company has a market cap of $106.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $86.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Vetr downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.15 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 28th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

