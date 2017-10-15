Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of Boston Private Financial Holdings worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Boston Private Financial Holdings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Boston Private Financial Holdings by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Boston Private Financial Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Boston Private Financial Holdings by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Boston Private Financial Holdings by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) opened at 16.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Boston Private Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.70 million. Boston Private Financial Holdings had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/boston-private-financial-holdings-inc-bpfh-shares-sold-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

BPFH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc is the bank holding company of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. The Company offers private banking and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, families, businesses and select institutions. Its segments include Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management and Wealth Advisory.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.