BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Receives $43.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

BorgWarner (NYSE BWA) traded up 0.41% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.13. 1,074,080 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 20.75%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post $3.70 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

In related news, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 11,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $501,539.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $134,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,058.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

