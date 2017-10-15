BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $736,000 Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 123.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,373,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,444,000 after acquiring an additional 103,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,317,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,411,000 after buying an additional 51,055 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 17.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,971,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,543,000 after buying an additional 299,255 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 1.6% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,951,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,619,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,502,000 after buying an additional 23,933 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) opened at 173.85 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.14 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.67 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.55.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ABIOMED had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $132.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post $2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other ABIOMED news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 11,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.32, for a total transaction of $1,910,268.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,471,760.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABMD. BidaskClub lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on ABIOMED from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

