BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires 11,751 Shares of Akorn, Inc. (AKRX)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Akorn were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Akorn by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akorn by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) opened at 33.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. Akorn, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKRX. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Akorn in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Akorn from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Akorn in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Akorn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

In other news, COO Bruce Kutinsky sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 317,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,622,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Tambi sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $172,356.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn Inc (Akorn), together with its subsidiaries, is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, as well as private-label over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products and animal health pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: Prescription Pharmaceuticals and the Consumer Health.

