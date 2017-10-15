BlackRock Inc. Sells 24,974 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,681,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,974 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.58% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $145,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ CALM) opened at 41.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock’s market cap is $2.01 billion.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $262.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CALM shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

