BlackRock Inc. Has $142.95 Million Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,351,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,691 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.81% of Community Health Systems worth $142,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYH. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems Inc. alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen purchased 9,766,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $71,005,341.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CYH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Has $142.95 Million Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/blackrock-inc-has-142-95-million-holdings-in-community-health-systems-inc-cyh.html.

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) opened at 5.77 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. The firm’s market cap is $645.87 million.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.31). Community Health Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities in communities across the country. The Company operates through hospital operations segment, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.