BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.19% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $139,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,430,000 after buying an additional 68,762 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 808,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,214,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,533,000 after buying an additional 63,553 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.64 per share, with a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE SWM) opened at 41.90 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.50 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post $3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 72.10%.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc (SWM) is a diversified producer of engineered solutions and materials for a variety of industries. The Company has two operating product line segments: Engineered Papers, and Advanced Materials and Structures. As of December 31, 2016, the Company conducted business in over 90 countries and operate 18 production locations across the world, with facilities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg, Russia, Brazil, China and Poland.

