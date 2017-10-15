BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.4% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $476.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.50.

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) traded down 1.06% during trading on Friday, reaching $475.49. 639,780 shares of the company traded hands. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.84 and a 52 week high of $485.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $437.85 and a 200 day moving average of $415.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $5.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post $22.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

In related news, insider Mark Mccombe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.99, for a total transaction of $478,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.58, for a total transaction of $48,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,547 shares of company stock worth $2,382,163. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

