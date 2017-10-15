Bitauto Hldg Ltd (BITA) Holdings Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Bitauto Hldg worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Bitauto Hldg in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,571,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Bitauto Hldg by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,275,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 543,312 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Bitauto Hldg in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bitauto Hldg by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Bitauto Hldg by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 74,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bitauto Hldg from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitauto Hldg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bitauto Hldg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (BITA) opened at 50.51 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $3.53 billion. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11.

Bitauto Hldg (NYSE:BITA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Bitauto Hldg had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $320.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post $1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Bitauto Hldg

Bitauto Holdings Limited is a provider of Internet content and marketing services for China’s automotive industry. The Company’s bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites provide consumers with information on new and used automobile pricing, and promotional information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback.

