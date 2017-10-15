BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Receives $106.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 14th.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ BMRN) traded down 0.01% on Thursday, reaching $95.12. The company had a trading volume of 657,150 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $16.67 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $100.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post ($0.72) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,521 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $334,495.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Baffi sold 18,415 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,702,098.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,083 shares in the company, valued at $11,931,141.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,686 shares of company stock worth $3,736,318. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

