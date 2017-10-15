BidaskClub Upgrades Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) to Strong-Buy

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 25th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Axiom Securities assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of Teck Resources (TECK) opened at 22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post $3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

