BidaskClub Upgrades Potlatch Corporation (PCH) to Buy

Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCH. UBS AG cut Potlatch Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Vertical Research cut Potlatch Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Potlatch Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Potlatch Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Potlatch Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Potlatch Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of Potlatch Corporation (PCH) opened at 52.30 on Friday. Potlatch Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Potlatch Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Potlatch Corporation by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 323,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after buying an additional 62,594 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Potlatch Corporation by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Potlatch Corporation by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 82,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 59,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Potlatch Corporation by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potlatch Corporation Company Profile

Potlatch Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is primarily engaged in activities associated with timberland management, including the sale of timber, management of timberlands, and purchase and sale of timberlands. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sale of wood products.

