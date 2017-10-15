BidaskClub Lowers Express, Inc. (EXPR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Express in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Express from $7.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Express in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Express in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Express (EXPR) traded up 0.34% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.90. 2,888,878 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $464.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.47. Express has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $478.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.11 million. Express had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Express will post $0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Express by 51,884.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,035,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016,363 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Express in the second quarter worth about $33,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Express by 478.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,879,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Express by 51.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,990,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 673,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Express by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,602,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,149,000 after acquiring an additional 501,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer offering both women’s and men’s merchandise. The Company targets women and men between 20 and 30 years old. It offers an assortment of fashionable apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear and going-out occasions.

