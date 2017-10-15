BidaskClub Downgrades Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSTG. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. UBS AG reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Shares of Pure Storage (NYSE PSTG) opened at 16.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.39 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. Pure Storage has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $16.35.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 46.12% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President David Hatfield sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $28,814.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $815,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,028 shares of company stock worth $2,628,735. Corporate insiders own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides a data platform. The Company is focused on delivering software-defined all-flash solutions that are fast and cloud-capable for customers, enabling customers to put data to work for their businesses. Its data platform replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory.

