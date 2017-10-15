BidaskClub Downgrades Azure Power Global Ltd. (AZRE) to Sell

Azure Power Global Ltd. (NYSE:AZRE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on Azure Power Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE AZRE) opened at 14.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. The company’s market cap is $376.03 million. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 18.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 652,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 47,731 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.0% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 212,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 32.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 21.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited is an India-based power producer. The Company sells solar power in India on long term fixed price contracts to its customers. The Company is also developing micro-grid applications for the highly fragmented and underserved electricity market in India. The Company operates approximately 20 utility scale projects and several commercial rooftop projects with a combined rated capacity of approximately 240 megawatts.

