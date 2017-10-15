BHP Billiton plc (BLT) PT Raised to GBX 1,650 at Deutsche Bank AG

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,600 ($21.04) to GBX 1,650 ($21.69) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BLT. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price objective on BHP Billiton plc from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,235 ($16.24) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered BHP Billiton plc to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($18.08) to GBX 1,325 ($17.42) in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on BHP Billiton plc from GBX 1,450 ($19.06) to GBX 1,500 ($19.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.64) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.35) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,326.36 ($17.44).

Get BHP Billiton plc alerts:

Shares of BHP Billiton plc (BLT) opened at 1398.00 on Friday. BHP Billiton plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,103.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,518.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,389.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,282.37. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 74.42 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/bhp-billiton-plc-blt-pt-raised-to-gbx-1650-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

About BHP Billiton plc

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.