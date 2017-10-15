BG Medicine (BGMD) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about BG Medicine (NASDAQ:BGMD) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BG Medicine earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 45.4825219995467 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BG Medicine (NASDAQ BGMD) traded down 4.28889% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04307. 7,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. BG Medicine has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The company’s market cap is $487509.31.

About BG Medicine

BG Medicine, Inc (BG Medicine) is a commercial-stage diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in commercializing diagnostic products that may be used to help guide the care and management of patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders. The Company’s BGM Galectin-3 Test is an in vitro diagnostic device that employs a manual micro-titer platform to measure galectin-3 levels in blood plasma or serum for use as an aid in assessing the prognosis of chronic heart failure in conjunction with clinical evaluation.

